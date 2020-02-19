Women’s Basketball comes back to beat Kansas State, 54-52

Print Article

Lauren Heard has now scored 20-plus points in 11 games this season. Photo Courtesy of GoFrogs.com

Led by junior guard Lauren Heard’s 25-point performance, TCU women’s basketball came back from a 12-point deficit to defeat Kansas State 54-52 on Wednesday.

The contest was Heard’s 11th 20-plus point game this season. TCU came out on top despite shooting just 29 percent from the field as a team.

The Wildcats would go on a 14-0 run to end the first quarter and to start the second quarter and TCU only scored 17 points in the first half, which is a season-low for the team.

Kansas State took a 24-17 lead going into halftime. TCU shot just 16.7 percent in the first half from the field, as the teams would go a combined 0-for-15 from the three-point line.

Heard led the comeback for the Horned Frogs by scoring eight of her 25 points in the third quarter. TCU would come back from 12 points down to pull within one point going into the final quarter.

In the fourth quarter, TCU would take control with two runs, one a 6-0 and the other a 7-0, and grab a 53-49 lead.

Heard would then sink a late free throw to secure the win for the Horned Frogs.

Senior guard Kianna Ray had 11 points in the win, and senior forward Michelle Berry led the team with eight rebounds.

The Horned Frogs will return home to face the Oklahoma State Cowgirls at 2 p.m. Sunday at Schollmaier Arena.