Women’s basketball second in Big 12 with win over Iowa State

Adeola Akomolafe was one of the five starters to score double-digit points for TCU on Sunday. Photo by Heesoo Yang.

TCU women’s basketball beat the Iowa State Cyclones on Sunday afternoon behind double-digit scoring efforts from all five starters, 82-72.

Junior guard Lauren Heard led the Frogs with 23 points, adding 11 rebounds to register her fourth double-double of the season.

Senior guard Jayde Woods had 17 points of her own, while seniors Adeola Akomolafe, Jaycee Bradley and Kianna Ray added 12 points each.

“This was a great win for this team,” head coach Raegan Pebley said “Coming out of [the loss at] Baylor, they responded the right way. They responded with maturity, being connected, working for that and not taking it for granted.”

TCU opened the game with an 8-0 run but Iowa State would fight back to outscore the Horned Frogs 17-8 for the rest of the first quarter to take a 17-16 lead.

The Horned Frogs would bounce back in the second quarter, scoring nine out of the next 11 points and taking a 36-29 lead into halftime.

Iowa State would come out strong after halftime, making five three-pointers in the third quarter. TCU would counteract that by going on a 12-0 run to take a 57-52 lead with ten minutes to play.

The Horned Frogs would go on a 10-4 run to open the fourth quarter, instigated by back-to-back three-pointers from Bradley.

TCU would have three different 11-point leads in the fourth quarter, allowing them to close out the game despite Iowa State coming within six at one point.

With the win, TCU moves to 18-5 overall and 9-3 in conference play.

TCU’s next game is set for 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Kansas State.