County officials expect strong turnout on Super Tuesday

In this Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 photo, voters wait in line at an early polling site in San Antonio. California and Texas are the most populous states in the nation and the biggest delegate prizes for the candidates, yet they also present a stark contrast in voting laws. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

After months of campaigning, voters head to the polls today to weigh in on everything from presidential candidates to statewide propositions.

After a robust early voting period that saw Democratic turnout rise, county election officials are expecting a strong turnout.

Heider Garcia, Tarrant County’s elections administrator, said several changes in the county’s elections process could boost numbers.

Voters are now able to vote at any polling location in the county, rather than being restricted to a specific polling place, Garcia said.

The county is also working with six transportation services to provide free transportation to polling locations.

The chance of rain today might factor into voter turnout numbers. Sarah Barnes, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said there is a 30% chance of rain.

Barnes said while people in the area should only expect “a little under a quarter-inch” of rain, some drivers are less inclined to be on the roads during showers.

A percent chance of rain means rain will only cover a certain percentage of a given area, so whether someone experiences rain depends on their location.

There is no way to predict which specific parts of Tarrant County will receive rain, but most of the showers will be concentrated in the southern counties of Central Texas, she said.

Chances of rain in Central Texas on Tuesday are highest in the southern counties.

Photo courtesy of the National Weather Service

Voters will see the names of some candidates who dropped out of the race just before election day on their ballots, including Amy Klobuchar and Pete Buttigieg.

Klobuchar and Buttigieg are both endorsing Vice President Joe Biden.

People who voted early cannot recast their ballot if their chosen candidate dropped out before election day, Garcia said.

Garcia said people should keep in mind the importance of their vote.

“The spirit of it all is that [elections] are when we have a say in how things are done,” he said. “No matter what your position is, every vote matters.”