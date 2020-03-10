Horoscope: March 10, 2020

Print Article

A baby born today has a Sun in Pises and a Moon in Virgo until 6:02 a.m., when the Moon enters Libra.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Tuesday, March 10, 2020: This year, you will demonstrate the ability, as well as the will, to blow up situations that are not to your liking. Note how many of these interactions open andfall into place for you. You might decide to restrict this behavior for others, yet they could useit to achieve better results. If single, relationships could be interesting; you will see them change because of how you choose to interact. If attached, you might opt for a conservative approach as you grow and transform certain behaviors to both your and your sweetie’s liking. LIBRA knows how to draw you out and get agreement from you.

The Stars Show the Kind of Day You’ll Have: 5-Dynamic; 4-Positive; 3-Average; 2-So-so; 1-Difficult

ARIES (March 21-April 19)