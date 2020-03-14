Horoscope: March 14, 2020

Print Article

A baby born today has a Sun in Pisces and a Moon in Scorpio until 7:00 a.m., when the Moon enters Sagittarius.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Saturday, March 14, 2020:

This year, you breaks past certain self-imposed restrictions. You will like how you feel in the long run. You tend to push yourself very hard. If single, break patterns and be open to dating a different type of person. Re-evaluate your choices. You might find that you enjoy a lighter, less demanding bond. If attached, the two of you enjoy a newfound closeness. You once more discover how compatible you really are. Schedule more time alone together. SAGITTARIUS can be challenging and cause tension in your world.

The Stars Show the Kind of Day You’ll Have: 5-Dynamic; 4-Positive; 3-Average; 2-So-so; 1-Difficult

ARIES (March 21-April 19)