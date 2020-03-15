Horoscope: March 15, 2020

Print Article

A baby born today has a Sun in Pisces and a Moon in Sagittarius.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Sunday, March 15, 2020:

You present as a very sensitive, deep person, yet this year you will cop a devil-may-care attitude. Others might be surprised by this combo. Enjoy it. This carefree attitude is not forever. If single, you could get into dating and enjoy choosing several different types of people. Make sure you are 100% sure of yourself should you decide to commit. If attached, you express a more serious side. Often you can get melodramatic over issues. Stop. Talk through these bumps in the road with a loved one. PISCES loves your more dramatic side.

The Stars Show the Kind of Day You’ll Have: 5-Dynamic; 4-Positive; 3-Average; 2-So-so; 1-Difficult

ARIES (March 21-April 19)