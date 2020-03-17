Horoscope: March 17, 2020

Print Article

A baby born today has a Sun in Pisces and a Moon in Capricorn.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Tuesday, March 17, 2020:

This year, you accomplish more than you ever thought possible. For once, you feel your dreams match your goals, and they are a productive match. You come out on top as a VIP in a prestigious organization that aligns with your humanitarian ideals. If single, you find yourself obsessing less and have more fun dating. An old friend offers something more, but you wait to commit. If atached, your partner is more willing to listen, which is a very welcome change. You are willing to go along with his or her sometimes wacky ideas. By the end of the year, money ceases to be a worry. ARIES often makes you smile.

The Stars Show the Kind of Day You’ll Have: 5-Dynamic; 4-Positive; 3-Average; 2-So-so; 1-Difficult

ARIES (March 21-April 19)