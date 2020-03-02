Horoscope: March 2, 2020

Print Article

A baby born today has a Sun in Pisces and a Moon in Gemini.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Monday, March 2, 2020: This year, you often experience tension when making significant decisions. You can change your mind if necessary; this may produce less nervous energy. If you are single, a loved one could march into your life and help create more diversity and excitement in your days. If you are attached, the two of you decide to grow a component of your bond that suits you more. Understanding, travel and commitment all could be involved. GEMINI helps you laugh and gain a new perspective.

The Stars Show the Kind of Day You’ll Have: 5-Dynamic; 4-Positive; 3-Average; 2-So-so; 1-Difficult

ARIES (March 21-April 19)