Horoscope: March 20, 2020

A baby born today has a Sun in Aries and a Moon in Aquarius.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Friday, March 20, 2020:

This year, a promotion is definitely in your cards. You have worked so hard and the acclaim you will receive is well-deserved. An elderly family member will need more help after mid-year, and you step in with the rest of your family to provide it. If single, you play the field and continue to be quite choosy as to who deserves your commitment. Friends feel more important than partners and get your lion’s share of time. If attached, you and your partner choose to go on a vacation with friends. The locale will turn out to be mind-opening. By the end of the year, you feel like newlyweds. GEMINI is fun to share with.

The Stars Show the Kind of Day You’ll Have: 5-Dynamic; 4-Positive; 3-Average; 2-So-so; 1-Difficult

ARIES (March 21-April 19)