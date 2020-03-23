Horoscope: March 23, 2020:

Print Article

A baby born today has a Sun in Aries and a Moon in Pisces until 8:58 p.m., when the Moon enters Aries.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Monday, March 23, 2020:

This is a year in which you are curious about everything, as events happen unexpectedly and well-laid plans will be set aside. An important domestic adjustment will take place in July relating to where you live. If single, you will refuse to be taken for granted and will have more dates as a result. If attached, obstacles will be removed and there will be smooth sailing. SAGITTARIUS individuals play major roles.

The Stars Show the Kind of Day You’ll Have: 5-Dynamic; 4-Positive; 3-Average; 2-So-so; 1-Difficult

ARIES (March 21-April 19)