Horoscope: March 25, 2020

Print Article

A baby born today has a Sun and Moon in Aries

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Wednesday, March 25, 2020:

This year, you will have more vitality and feel able to take charge of your life. Exercise has more appeal and your spiritua;ity deepens. Mid-year you begin to reap the extraordinary fruits of your hard work. If single, old relationships could end to make way for the new. If attached, you will be more aware of how important it is to function as a couple. A LEO helps you regain equilibrium.

The Stars Show the Kind of Day You’ll Have: 5-Dynamic; 4-Positive; 3-Average; 2-So-so; 1-Difficult

ARIES (March 21-April 19)