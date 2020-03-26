Horoscope: March 26, 2020

Print Article

A baby born today has a Sun in Aries and a Moon in Aries until 9:37 a.m., when the Moon enters Taurus.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Thursday, March 26, 2020:

This year, you will feel a relief. It is time to postpone difficult tasks and lighten your workload.Others make suggestions and examine your ideas critically, but you come out on top. Your brilliance and talents will be evident, and you win support. If single, you may be intrigued by new people. If attached, old barriers are cleared away, and you make beautiful progress together. LIBRA particularly excites you.

The Stars Show the Kind of Day You’ll Have: 5-Dynamic; 4-Positive; 3-Average; 2-So-so; 1-Difficult

ARIES (March 21-April 19)