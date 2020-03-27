Horoscope: March 27, 2020

Print Article

A baby born today has a Sun in Aries and a Moon in Taurus.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Friday, March 27, 2020:

This year brings wonderful connections with those you love. Your cheery words and bright smile let others glimpse your inner warmth. Consider career-related decisions, but postpone changes involving work until May. If single, your charisma attracts many admirers, but no one special until July. If attached, your sweetie responds more to your gestures of love and affection, and your family life improves. CAPRICORN offers the best advice regardikng money.

The Stars Show the Kind of Day You’ll Have: 5-Dynamic; 4-Positive; 3-Average; 2-So-so; 1-Difficult

ARIES (March 21-April 19)