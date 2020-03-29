Horoscope: March 29, 2020

Print Article

A baby born today has a Sun in Aries and a Moon in Gemini.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Sunday, March 29, 2020:

You get along with others and can fit in just about anywhere. But this year you face some potential confrontation. A legal matter dominates. You comprehend the nuances of the situation, but it’s difficult to go with the flow. If single, you maintain your emotional balance and make friends out of your suitors. If attached, it could mean the beginning of something new or the end of something that’s no longer viable in your relationship. You both are relieved. SAGITTARIUS wants to try something new.

The Stars Show the Kind of Day You’ll Have: 5-Dynamic; 4-Positive; 3-Average; 2-So-so; 1-Difficult

ARIES (March 21-April 19)