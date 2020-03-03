Horoscope: March 3, 2020

Print Article

A baby born today has a Sun in Pisces and a Moon in Gemini.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Tuesday, March 3, 2020: This year, you might often feel conflicted. You are emotionally sensitive, yet you give an impression of being lighthearted and talkative. If single, someone could become conflicted when relating to you, especially if you tend to lean toward one dimension of your personality more than the other. If attached, your sweetie probably enjoys the variations of your personality. He or she finds you exciting and never experiences boredom when relating with you. GEMINI enjoys your versatility and intellect.

The Stars Show the Kind of Day You’ll Have: 5-Dynamic; 4-Positive; 3-Average; 2-So-so; 1-Difficult

ARIES (March 21-April 19)