Horoscope: March 31, 2020

A baby born today has a Sun in Aries and a Moon in Gemini until 7:43 a.m., when the Moon enters Cancer.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Tuesday, March 31, 2020:

This year, you boost your earnings in a way that also expands some other area of your life. You receive a bonus or unexpected insurance or royalty check, and that person finally repays the noney they owe you. If you are working at something you love, you benefit the most. If single, your romantic options burgeon. If attached, your love life is infused with excitement and harmony. TAURUS is extra stubborn.

The Stars Show the Kind of Day You’ll Have: 5-Dynamic; 4-Positive; 3-Average; 2-So-so; 1-Difficult

ARIES (March 21-April 19)