Horoscope: March 4, 2020

Print Article

A baby born today has a Sun in Pisces and a Moon in Cancer.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Wednesday, March 4, 2020: This year, your intuitive side helps you sleuth through various situations. You seem to know when you finally arrive at the correct idea. If single, you meet people with ease and enjoying getting to know them. Others can easily pull on your heartstrings. Recognize your vulnerabilities. If attached, the two of you fit well together and enjoy each other more and more. The romance between you could intensify with increased openness and sensitivity. An emotional tenor always exists between you. CANCER likes and understands you.

The Stars Show the Kind of Day You’ll Have: 5-Dynamic; 4-Positive; 3-Average; 2-So-so; 1-Difficult

ARIES (March 21-April 19)