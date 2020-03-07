Horoscope: March 7, 2020

Print Article

A baby born today has a Sun in Pisces and a Moon in Leo.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Saturday, March 7, 2020: This year, you have many inspirational ideas. Your creativity and ability to influence others could make all the difference. If single, you might experience unusual intensity between you and another person. Let the bond develop, a=but do not feel the need to push. If attached, the two of you break boundaries and make decisions that add to the dynamic of your bond. The two of you might be on the verge of fulfilling a romantic aspiration. LEO is unusually expressive and romantic.

The Stars Show the Kind of Day You’ll Have: 5-Dynamic; 4-Positive; 3-Average; 2-So-so; 1-Difficult

ARIES (March 21-April 19)