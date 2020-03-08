Horoscope: March 8, 2020

Print Article

A baby born today has a Sun in Pisces and a Moon in Leo until 6:47 p.m., when the Moon enters Virgo.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Sunday, March 8, 2020: This year could be more significant than you realize. You will be able to understand both sidesof an issue. Therefore, fighting to win becomes les important. If you are single, you will draw people who will tend to cause excitement in your life. Enjoy the roller coaster ride, but do not make commitments yet. If attached, the two of you often disagree, but you also respect your differences. You find a midpoint or resolution more easily. VIRGO tends to be emotional when dealing with others.

The Stars Show the Kind of Day You’ll Have: 5-Dynamic; 4-Positive; 3-Average; 2-So-so; 1-Difficult

ARIES (March 21-April 19)