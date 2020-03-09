Horoscope: March 9, 2020

Print Article

A baby born today has a Sun in Pisces and a Moon in Virgo.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Monday, March 9, 2020: This year, you could be versatile and capable of doing the unexpected. You can see both sides of an issue more clearly than in the recent past. Others see this multifaceted perspective as you become wiser. If you are single, you could meet several intriguing people. You also could witness others transform in front of your eyes. If attached, your ability to see multiple perspectives helps you avoid conflicts and find solutions. Your sweetie could be taken aback by this behavior. Help them open up to new perspectives. VIRGO could irritate you easily but also might be interesting to work with.

The Stars Show the Kind of Day You’ll Have: 5-Dynamic; 4-Positive; 3-Average; 2-So-so; 1-Difficult

ARIES (March 21-April 19)