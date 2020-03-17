Housing update: TCU offers to send students their school supplies

Print Article

TCU Housing & Residence Life will ship up to two boxes of school supplies to residents who are unable to come to campus to collect them, according to an email sent to students living on campus.

TCU is offering to send items such as laptops and notebooks to U.S. addresses at no cost to students. Students are required to fill out a form to request this service.

The measurements of the box are 12 inches by 12 inches by 5.5 inches.

Many students have left campus. Photo by Cristian ArguetaSoto.

The move follows the extension of spring break and a transition to at least two weeks of online-only classes due to the unpredictable spread of COVID-19.

Though students can fill out a request form if they need to stay on campus, TCU is suggesting students leave campus to slow the spread of the virus, said Craig Allen, the director of Housing & Residence Life, in an email.

“By asking students to go home, we can limit exposure from having thousands of students on campus every day,” he said.

With over 319 international students, that isn’t an option for everyone.

Photo by Cristian ArguetaSoto

TCU is not alone in encouraging its students to go home; many universities and school districts have closed for the rest of the school year.

Schools such as Harvard University, for example, forced students to move out March 15. Earlier this week, Baylor University restricted access to housing for most students through the end of the semester, allowing only certain students to remain in on-campus housing.

Allen said he doesn’t know if the school will reopen for classes April 3.

“This virus and the impact on our university, our state, country and the world is changing,” he said. “The safety of students and all employees is of the utmost importance. If we do not return to regular instruction after April 3rd, I imagine there would be a good reason.”