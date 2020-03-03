Live blog: Super Tuesday 2020

Print Article

Texans head to the polls today to cast their votes in the Republican and Democratic primary elections. Politifrog will be providing coverage throughout the day and night. Follow along!

12:30 p.m.: Paschal receives permission to switch machines to assist with lines

Paschal High School had 12 voting machines allocated for the Republican party, but high turnout by Democratic voters has prompted a change.

Democratic election judge Kris Savage said that the Democratic machines were seeing close to double the voters as the Republican one.

Savage emailed Tarrant County Elections Administrator Heider Garcia and got permission to use the other 6 machines that the Republican polling station was not using for Democratic voters.

Reporting by Emma Blum

12:00 p.m.: Machine separation causes long lines for some

A line formed out the door for voters attempting to vote in the Democratic primary at Tanglewood Elementary. Photo courtesy: Riane Cleveland/TCU News Now

The decision by Tarrant County Democratic and Republican officials to only have one party’s ballot on each voting machine has created lines at some polling sites across the county.

While voters can vote at any site in the county, they are being separated into lines based on party once they arrive to vote.

Steve Lamb, 64, said the voting site at Paschal High School was set up differently than in past elections.

“This is the first time I encountered this, where they have two tables in there and they said that the table on the right is Democrat and the table on the left is Republican,” he said. “You have to make a decision when you go in there and everyone in the room knows what you are doing.”

Lamb said that in previous election years the voting sites had not been set up like that.

The Tarrant County Elections Department said on Twitter that the parties were offered to share the equipment but chose not to.

Officials allocated 1,015 machines for Democratic ballots and 1,767 for Republicans.

Some sites have an equal number of machines for Democrats and Republicans, while others do not.

A number of voters have taken to Twitter to express their discontent with the system.

Reporting by Shannon Murphy and Benton McDonald

10:30 a.m.: Weather Outlook

10:00 a.m.: Technical difficulties

Heavy traffic caused Texas’ online polling place locater to crash almost immediately after voting began this morning.

The Texas Secretary of State’s office Tweeted that their elections and IT officers were working to get the site back online.

Please note that the https://t.co/EkVrGFcLY2 TEAM MVP page is expecting *heavy* web traffic, which is why it is down. Our Elections and IT staff are working diligently to troubleshoot and free up bandwidth to restore it to full function. #txsos — Stephen Chang (@SChang_MH) March 3, 2020

While some were unable to see where to vote, others reported being directed to polling places that are no longer operating.

Not good! We showed up at the @SMU location listed on the @DallasElections website as our official polling place. No one was there. It turns out our precinct votes at the Highland Park Middle School. How many other precinct locations are wrong on that website? — Joshua C. Tate (@JCTate1215) March 3, 2020

Tarrant County received a designation from the state in 2019 to use the Countywide Polling Place Program, which allows voters to vote at any polling site they chose on election day.

Just 72 of the states 254 counties have this designation.

Tarrant County residents can find a full list of voting sites along with an election day map here.