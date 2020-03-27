Seniors react to postponing May Commencement

Print Article

Chancellor Victor Boschini announced in an email Friday that May Commencement ceremonies would be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and celebrated Saturday, Aug. 8.

In a video sent to the Class of 2020, Boschini said the university did consider a virtual ceremony but decided against it.

“After thoughtful consideration of our options, we felt it was most important to host commencement for our students, Horned Frog families, and for our community, a celebration of academic achievement in TCU’s grand tradition,” Boschini said in his email.

“When I first started watching the video, I immediately started sobbing. I’m so happy.” Senior pathology major Claire Simpson.

Hundreds of people emailed, texted and called Chancellor Boschini regarding the commencement ceremony.

“[This is] definitely the best option,” said senior communication major Lauren Working. “I have friends who go to schools that made it virtual. At least we get to say our goodbyes and walk across that stage.”

Working said postponing graduation allows students to have the celebration they deserve.

“I’m very proud of Boschini for handling this unprecedented situation with integrity and compassion,” she said.

Even though Commencement will be rescheduled, the Class of 2020 will still be able to participate in the Senior Toast, which has been rescheduled to Friday, Aug. 7.

This TCU tradition is a casual dinner with Boschini where he offers graduating seniors a formal toast and giveaway prizes.

“TCU truly is a special place,” said senior speech pathology major Lindsay Tretton. “Their commitment to the Class of 2020 means the world to me.”

The details of the ceremonies are still to be determined. TCU’s Registrar’s Office will email all spring graduates asking for their RSVP to attend by June 30.

For more details on the new Commencement date, go to TCU’s Commencement website.