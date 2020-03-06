Snow temporarily stepping down as honors dean

Print Article

The dean of the John V. Roach Honors College is temporarily stepping down from her role, Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs Teresa Dahlberg wrote in an email to Honors students.

Dahlberg said Dr. Diane Snow’s decision is “the best course forward for the ongoing advancement of the Honors College in the near term.”

In January, Snow was named in a discrimination filed lawsuit against TCU. A student, only identified as Jane Doe No. 1, accused Snow of verbally and physically abusing her on a trip with the Honors College to Washington, D.C. last summer.

Dr. Ron Pitcock will serve as acting dean, effective immediately.

“I have full confidence in Dr. Pitcock’s leadership and his dedication to our important work,” Dahlberg said.

Pitcock referred a request for comment to the university. Holly Ellman, the associate director of strategic communications management, said TCU cannot provide further information on the situation.

“Dr. Diane Snow is temporarily stepping away from her role as dean and will be engaged in projects in the Honors College. Beyond a change in role, TCU does not provide personnel information. Dr. Ron Pitcock will serve as acting dean.” Statement from TCU

In her email, Dahlberg said Snow’s decision to step down is not related to the lawsuit.

“I want to be clear that her stepping away is not an indication of any policy violations, nor is it related to misconduct,” Dahlberg said.

Instead, Snow will be working on a special project for the Honors College.

This story will continue to be updated as more information is made available to TCU 360.