Spring break extended, classes move to online

Print Article

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization, speaks during a news conference on updates regarding the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, at the WHO headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, Monday, March 9, 2020. (Salvatore Di Nolfi/Keystone via AP)

TCU joined a growing list of colleges and universities across the country shifting to online classes hours after the World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 a pandemic.

In a campus-wide email, Chancellor Victor Boschini announced that spring break will be extended through March 20; when classes resume on March 23, they will be online only until at least April 3, Boschini wrote.

The move is a form of social distancing, a strategy used to limit the spread of the virus by reducing opportunities for it to spread, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

There are no cases of the virus on TCU’s campus.

Graphic courtesy of the CDC

Graphic courtesy of the CDC

In declaring the first pandemic caused by a coronavirus, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said to date, there are more than 118,000 cases in 114 countries; 4,291 people have died. In addition, 81 countries have reported no cases, and 57 countries have reported no more than 10 cases.

“Describing the situation as a pandemic does not change WHO’s assessment of the threat posed by this virus,” Ghebreyesus said. “It doesn’t change what WHO is doing, and it doesn’t change what countries should do.”

In this March 18, 2015, file photo, the NCAA logo is displayed at center court as work continues at the Consol Energy Center in Pittsburgh for the NCAA college basketball tournament. NCAA President Mark Emmert says NCAA Division I basketball tournament games will be played without fans in the arenas because of concerns about the spread of coronavirus. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

Concerns about the coronavirus are also affecting attendance regulations at several events.

In a statement, NCAA President Mark Emmert said only “essential staff and limited family attendance” would be allowed at the upcoming championship events, including the Division I men’s and women’s basketball tournaments.

In a release, TCU Athletics said all home athletics events until April 3 are closed to fans; only essential personnel and a limited number of family members of athletes will be allowed.

The Austin-based film and technology festival South by Southwest was canceled amid concerns over the virus when the city’s mayor, Steve Adler, declared a local disaster.

This March 12, 2016, file photo shows a general view of Sixth Street during South By Southwest in Austin, Texas. Austin city officials have canceled the South by Southwest arts and technology festival. Mayor Steve Adler announced a local disaster as a precaution because of the threat of the novel coronavirus, effectively cancelling the annual event that had been scheduled for March 13-22. (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP, File)

Though there are no positive cases of the coronavirus on TCU’s campus, Tarrant County’s first presumptive positive case of the coronavirus was identified.

The patient is the rector of Trinity Episcopal Church in Fort Worth, the Rev. Dr. Robert Pace. According to a statement released by All Saints’ Episcopal School, Pace’s wife — the Rev. Dr. Jill Walters — tested negative for the virus but is remaining in self-quarantine for 14 days.

In his email, Boschini asked all students who have been away from campus not to return until they are instructed to do so.

“We have a responsibility to each other, our campus and the greater community to help ensure good health, decrease the potential impacts of COVID-19, and to prevent its exposure to vulnerable populations,” Boschini said.

As early as last Friday, TCU faculty and staff began preparing for the transition to online classes. Provost Dr. Teresa Abi-Nader Dahlberg said in an email instructors may continue their teaching via TCU Online, Zoom, Box and platforms not supported by TCU, such as Google Hangouts, Google Docs and Skype.

TCU has also suspended all international travel and non-essential domestic travel, according to the university’s website. On Feb. 28, TCU instructed all students traveling in Italy to come back to the U.S.

After the break, the TCU Health Center will be giving out prevention kits to residence halls; the kits contain a thermometer, sanitizing wipes, hand sanitizer, facial tissues and a pack of Emergen-C.

Campus housing will be open for students who can’t travel or have no place to go, Kathy Cavins-Tull, the vice chancellor for student affairs, wrote in an email. Students must register with Housing & Residence Life to stay on campus.

Campus Recreation Services will be closed, but Counseling and Mental Health Services is available for appointments over the phone and tele-health, and TCU Dining Services will have reduced openings.

Cavins-Tull said on-campus student workers could choose whether to work while classes are being offered online.

Updates will be posted on TCU’s website.