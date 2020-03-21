TCU announces revised pass/no credit policy

Print Article

Photo courtesy of TCU Maps

The mid-semester switch to distance learning has prompted TCU to reconsider its grading policies.

TCU students will be able to take an “unlimited number of spring 2020 classes” pass/no credit. In an email sent to students and faculty, Associate Vice Provost of Student Success Annorah S. Moorman also wrote that students will have until April 27 — two days before the semester ends — to make the declaration.

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced college students worldwide to finish their semesters online at home, but students were left with questions on how the rest of their courses would be graded.

The University of Oklahoma and Rice University are allowing students to declare any courses taken for the spring semester as pass/no credit classes. Duke University announced to students that it will transition all courses to “satisfactory/unsatisfactory (S/U) grading option while allowing undergraduates the opportunity of receiving a letter grade.”

“I think it’s a good move on TCU’s part to change the policy, but it also depends on a student’s GPA and if they aren’t adding good grades for a cumulative GPA,” said sophomore psychology major Alexis Ho.

Before the switch, students were limited to two P/NC courses throughout their time at TCU; major and minor classes were exempt.

Under this semester’s change, depending on which college the student is in, those restrictions won’t apply.

Several colleges on campus, such as the John V. Roach Honors College, AddRan College of Liberal Arts and the College of Education, are allowing students to elect the pass/no credit option for all courses this semester, according to Moorman’s email.

“I think it’s effective for non-major/minor courses, but I believe the best transition to online learning would be for our professors to change courses to help us learn as effectively as possible,” said sophomore communication major Ella Gunn.

In her email to students, Moorman cautioned students to make good choices.

“Although it might initially seem appealing to elect P/NC for all or any of your courses, there may also be unforeseen negative implications,” she said. “Please be strategic about your choices and aware of implications for catalog requirements impacting issues like graduation GPA requirements, program GPA minimums and future career and graduate school goals.”