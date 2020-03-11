TCU to hold athletic events without fans until April 3

Print Article

In response to the “evolving COVID-19” situation, TCU Athletics has announced that all home events until April 3 will be played without fans.

Other than the athletes and staff of the respective teams, only families of the athletes, credentialed media and TCU recruits will be given access to the events.

Thank you for your patience, understanding and continued support of our @TCU_Athletics student-athletes and coaches. 🐸💜 #gofrogs https://t.co/t10RwJKRhn — Jeremiah Donati (@JDonati_TCU) March 11, 2020

The move comes just hours after the NCAA announced that its upcoming men’s and women’s basketball tournaments would be held without fans.

Horned Frog baseball, track and field, men’s tennis, women’s tennis and beach volleyball will see more than 16 contests held without fans.

Meanwhile, TCU football’s spring game, scheduled for March 28, will be canceled. This is the second-straight year for the game to be called off, as the 2019 game was canceled due to limited depth.

TCU athletes will continue to practice and compete as usual.

No information has been released regarding the status of TCU season ticket holders.