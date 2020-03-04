What we’re reading: Coronavirus in U.S., Super Tuesday

Print Article

Coronavirus in the United States

A Westchester County, New York resident tested positive for the coronavirus. His wife, son, daughter and neighbor have also contracted the virus, according to Fox News.

The school that the man’s 20-year-old son attends canceled classes for the day after finding out about the test results.

The man has known respiratory issues and was hospitalized “in serious concern.”

All family members have been kept in isolation in their home.

He had not traveled to any of the countries currently dealing with the outbreak. Officials are investigating whether he used public transportation while infected.



Metropolitan Transportation Authority worker Duane Clark works to sanitize surfaces at the Avenue X subway station, Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. The MTA is stepping up efforts to sanitize cars and stations as fears mount over the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Kevin Hagen)

Bloomberg ends his campaign following Super Tuesday performance

Michael Bloomberg ended his 2020 presidential run Wednesday after spending hundreds of millions of his own money in his campaign, according to CNN.

His campaign was counting on votes in Oklahoma, Arkansas, North Carolina, Tennessee and parts of Texas, but the results from Tuesday didn’t show that, and Bloomberg saw no viable path forward.

Bloomberg announced he will be endorsing former Vice President Joe Biden. Former candidates Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar are also backing Biden.

Democratic presidential candidate former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg walks off stage after speaking during a rally, Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in West Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Tennessee Tornadoes

There are 22 people missing after several tornadoes tore through Tennessee on Tuesday, according to ABC news.

The death toll is up to 24, and 18 of them were Putnam County residents, Mayor Randy Porter said.

“It hit so fast, a lot of folks didn’t have time to take shelter,” Porter said. “Many of these folks were sleeping.”

The tornadoes touched down after midnight Tuesday, wiping out homes and businesses.

In this Tuesday, March 3, 2020 photo, Billy Dyer of Baxter, Tenn., stands beside his home damaged by an early morning tornado, in Baxter, Tenn. The walls on the upper floor around his bedroom are gone. Cell phone emergency alerts gave him and his wife enough time to get to the basement. Tornadoes that struck Tennessee early Tuesday killed at least 24 with an unspecified number of people still missing. (AP Photo/Teresa M. Walker)

U.S. Airstrikes on Taliban

The United States led an airstrike Wednesday against Taliban fighters, the first since the two sides signed a withdrawal agreement, according to NBC News.

Even with the signing, the Taliban resumed normal operations against Afghan forces Monday.

The U.S. is committed to peace but will defend Afghan forces if needed, said Col. Sonny Leggett, a spokesman for the U.S. Forces in Afghanistan.

“Taliban leadership promised the [international] community they would reduce violence and not increase attacks. We call on the Taliban to stop needless attacks and uphold their commitments,” he said.