What we’re reading: Joe Biden picks up three major endorsements, coronavirus cases surpass 100 in US

Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at a campaign rally Monday, March 2, 2020, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez)

Biden picks up key endorsements Monday night

Former Vice President Joe Biden picked up three endorsements from his former rivals for the Democratic nomination in Dallas on Monday night, according to the Washington Post.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar and former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, Pete Buttigeg suspended their campaigns on Sunday night and Monday morning before both endorsing Biden at last night’s Dallas rally.

“I believe we can do this together, and that is why today I am ending my campaign and endorsing Joe Biden for president,” Klobuchar said.

Buttigieg said in endorsing the former vice president, he believes Biden would bring back dignity to the White House.

Former Texas congressman and presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke also endorsed Biden last night.

“Ladies and gentlemen, tomorrow, March 3, 2020, I will be casting my ballot for Joe Biden,” said O’Rourke. “We need somebody who can beat Donald Trump.”

Chris Matthews retires from MSNBC amid controversial involvements

MSNBC anchor Chris Matthews announced his retirement during his show, Hardball, on Monday night.

Matthews, 74, said that he and MSNBC agreed to mutually part ways after a 21-year partnership, according to NBC News.

He is currently facing criticism concerning statements he made on Bernie Sanders and African-American lawmakers and for comments he reportedly made to female journalists.

Matthew was due to retire in the near future, and the recent events played a factor in the timing of his retirement, an MSNBC spokesperson said.

More than 100 coronavirus cases now confirmed in the United States

The coronavirus has now infected more than 100 people in the United States, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Washington and California currently have the most cases of any state, according to the New York Times.

With over 90,000 global cases in more than 70 countries, the director general of the World Health Organization has said that the virus has brought the world into “unchartered territory.”

President Trump said Monday that he is considering additional travel restrictions from countries with extreme outbreaks.







