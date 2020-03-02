Women’s basketball drop consecutive games for first time this season

Print Article

Kianna Ray (25) had 16 points in the loss to Texas Tech. Photo courtesy of GoFrogs.com

Despite Lauren Heard’s career night, TCU women’s basketball was unable to complete their late comeback effort to defeat Texas Tech.

The Horned Frogs nearly overcame a 15-point deficit but fell to Texas Tech 87-83 Sunday afternoon.

TCU was down 72-57 with 9:41 to play in the final quarter and used an 18-6 run led by Jaycee Bradley to come within three. Bradley scored seven of her 14 points during the run.

Texas Tech responded by going up four, 82-78, but Bradley hit a 3-pointer to bring the Horned Frogs within one.

TCU couldn’t find the basket in the final minute and failed to complete the comeback.

Heard finished with a career-high 28 points. The junior also scored her 1,000th career point, becoming the seventh-fastest Horned Frog to do so.

Texas Tech was led by Lexi Gordon, who scored a game-high 30 points and made five of Tech’s 10 three-pointers. TCU made eight three-pointers in the game, with seven of them coming in the first half.

With the loss, TCU falls to 20-7 overall and 11-5 in the Big 12.

The Horned Frogs will travel back home to take on the Oklahoma Sooners this Wednesday for Senior Day.