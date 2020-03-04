Women’s basketball wins final home game of the season over OU

Print Article

TCU women’s basketball’s senior class. Photo by Haeven Gibbons.

TCU women’s basketball scored their highest point total of conference play Wednesday to defeat Oklahoma on senior night, 96-71.

The six seniors accounted for 54 of the 96 points.

“It was really important for us to come out and play well and play to our identity,” head coach Raegan Pebley said. “We took care of the boards, we did a good job on the defensive end and really shared the ball offensively.”

Junior guard Lauren Heard scored the first eight points of the game as the Horned Frogs got out of the gates strong.

Guard Lauren Heard scored 23 points on senior night. Photo by Haeven Gibbons.

The teams then traded baskets, but Oklahoma would then go on its own 8-0 run to come within two.

The Sooners pulled ahead of the Frogs to go into the second quarter with a two-point lead, 25-23.

The Horned Frogs responded by going into the half with a seven-point lead, 42-35.

Heard scored 17 of her 23 points in the first half. She also had four rebounds and three assists in the first half.

TCU picked up right where they left off in the second half, opening the third quarter with another 8-0 scoring run to increase the lead to 52-37.

The win marks TCU’s 21st of the season. Photo by Haeven Gibbons.

The Horned Frogs went into the final quarter with a 26-point lead over the Sooners.

TCU led by as many as 37 points with seven minutes to go in the game.

With the win, TCU snaps a two-game losing streak and moves to 21-7 overall.

The Horned Frogs will close out the regular season by traveling to Morgantown Sunday to take on West Virginia.