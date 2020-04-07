COVID-19’s impact on Frog Camp, recruitment

Print Article

Chancellor Victor Boschini’s way of handling the pandemic for TCU is “prepare for the worst, hope for the best” as he said the effects of COVID-19 are expected to be felt even after the semester ends.

TCU officials are now grappling with how to move forward with traditions such as Frog Camp, Orientation and recruitment, as well as future class size.

TCU Student Development Services announced Wednesday that orientation will be completely online this summer while Frog Camp will be held in August. Orientation and Frog Camp dates are expected to be announced on May 1.

Patton Maynard and his frog campers at Frog Camp. Photo courtesy of Patton Maynard

“We are going to figure out some way to have every individual student contacted by their advisor,” Boschini said. “This is so each new student is able to make their fall semester schedule.”

All foreign trips for Frog Camp are canceled, and the school is hoping to conclude on what to do for local Frog Camps sometime in the next 10 days.

“We are thinking about doing a massive Frog Camp in August … but even that’s not for sure,” Boschini said.

Another big part of the TCU experience for new students is both sorority and fraternity recruitment. Many people are unsure of what will happen with sorority recruitment, especially with so many young women entering each house during rounds.

“We think sorority recruitment will happen at this point, but I’m unsure,” Boschini said shortly after describing himself as an optimist.

To “give better service to our students,” Boschini said that some classes will be downsized.

Boschini added although it is not possible to downsize all classes due to the number of professors for some courses, such as General Psychology, he said it can be done in many.

Boschini said he and the TCU staff continuously meet and discuss how to make TCU a better place after being put into such a tough situation like all other universities. He said university officials “realize a lot of people are in a bad situation and have been able to help everyone who has asked so far.”