Horoscope: April 1, 2020

A baby born today has a Sun in Aries and a Moon in Cancer

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Wednesday, April 1, 2020:

This year, you have the vitality and you take charge of your life. Your world expands and you embark on a new quest. Look at new income opportunity. You are observant and alert, and it’s easy to learn. If single, you feel restless and discard several suitors who become very attached to you. If attached, your trust as a couple grows. You spend more time apart and this makes your reunions extra golden. CANCER gets moody.

The Stars Show the Kind of Day You’ll Have: 5-Dynamic; 4-Positive; 3-Average; 2-So-so; 1-Difficult

ARIES (March 21-April 19)