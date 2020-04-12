Horoscope: April 12, 2020

Print Article

A baby born today has a Sun in Aries and a Moon in Sagittarius until 8:05 p.m., when the Moon enters Capricorn.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Sunday, April 12, 2020:

Independent and outspoken, you learn best from experience, and this year gives you plenty of that. Expect massive changes in your lifestyle, which smooth the way for a terrific summer. Financial rewards come through a job well done. If single, fate is working overtime to create your soul mate connection. Yearnings will unfold and be met. If attached, you take more initiative and your sweetie responds with delight. Romantic bliss follows. PISCES loves to be cuddled.

The Stars Show the Kind of Day You’ll Have: 5-Dynamic; 4-Positive; 3-Average; 2-So-so; 1-Difficult

ARIES (March 21-April 19)