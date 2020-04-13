Horoscope: April 13, 2020

Print Article

A baby born today has a Sun in Aries and a Moon in Capricorn.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Monday, April 13, 2020:

Iconoclastic and outspoken, this year you will want to contribute and achieve. You think of brilliant ideas to help everbody and receive praise. There will be delicate situations existing among professional associates, however. Be cautious. Relatives might need some financial assistance. If single, romantic involvements will be especially exciting, possibly changing your entire life. If attached, there is a deep sense of connectedness if you listen more to your partner. VIRGO speaks sensibly and practically.

The Stars Show the Kind of Day You’ll Have: 5-Dynamic; 4-Positive; 3-Average; 2-So-so; 1-Difficult

ARIES (March 21-April 19)