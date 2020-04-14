Horoscope: April 14, 2020:

Print Article

A baby born today has a Sun in Aries and a Moon in Capricorn.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Tuesday, April 14, 2020:

You change society with your persuasive and powerful charm. So, this year, do not be afraid to take chances. Your career situation will change. Adapt to current worldwide economic trends. Being well-rounded helps you reach your goals. If single, love has sparkle but brings surprises by year’s end. If attached, a long-term partnership might run its course. If this happens, a deep healing comes throuogh release. SAGITTARIUS loves to be free.

The Stars Show the Kind of Day You’ll Have: 5-Dynamic; 4-Positive; 3-Average; 2-So-so; 1-Difficult

ARIES (March 21-April 19)