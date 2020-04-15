Horoscope: April 15, 2020

Print Article

A baby born today has a Sun in Aries and a Moon in Capricorn until 3:37 a.m., when the Moon enters Aquarius.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Wednesday, April 15, 2020:

Realistic to the extreme, you are dominant and organized. Patience is a virtue when planning finances this year. There will be changes in the source of your income or salable job skills. Be receptive to growth and all will be well. If single, working on worthwhile projects together facilitates true and lasting love. If attached, unconditional love and psychological support eases stress, and the two of you provide plenty of that. ARIES loves like there’s no tomorrow.

The Stars Show the Kind of Day You’ll Have: 5-Dynamic; 4-Positive; 3-Average; 2-So-so; 1-Difficult

ARIES (March 21-April 19)