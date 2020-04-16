Horoscope: April 16, 2020

Print Article

A baby born today has a Sun in Aries and a Moon in Aquarius.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Thursday, April 16, 2020:

You are generous and fantastically humorous, and keep us all laughing for our mental health. Your health is good. Extra work and accessing new information will be beneficial to your cash flow. A business partnership will work out brilliantly. If single, you do not take suitors seriously this year. If attached, put your mate ahead of your singular vision or there will be disappointment. You have a good relationship, so hold onto it. VIRGO helps you more than anyone.

The Stars Show the Kind of Day You’ll Have: 5-Dynamic; 4-Positive; 3-Average; 2-So-so; 1-Difficult

ARIES (March 21-April 19)