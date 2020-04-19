Horoscope: April 19, 2020

Print Article

A baby born today has a Sun in Aries until 10:45 a.m., when the Sun enters Taurus, and a Moon in Pisces.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Sunday, April 19, 2020:

You will not have the control you are used to but it will be a good year nevertheless. It will be possible to escape any serious financial difficulties with relative ease. There will be unexpected opportunities to add to your income. If single, a degree of freedom when in a committed situation is essential to your happiness. If attached, you will be the object of admiration and loyal devotion. Your bond strengthens. SAGITTARIUS adores you.

ARIES (March 21-April 19)