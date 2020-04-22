Horoscope: April 22, 2020

Print Article

A baby born today has a Sun in Taurus and a Moon in Aries until 3:36 p.m., when the Moon enters Taurus.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Wednesday, April 22, 2020:

Super organized you will make a success of this year. Money matters will improve dramatically. Sudden profits, windfalls, and opportunities are possible. Save time for your creativity. A sense of the miraculous prevails through the year’s end. If single, you reach out to strengthen a desired liaison, but there is a backing away. If attached, your relationship will demand effort and energy. Offer emotional support. VIRGO offers the best advice, always.

The Stars Show the Kind of Day You’ll Have: 5-Dynamic; 4-Positive; 3-Average; 2-So-so; 1-Difficult

ARIES (March 21-April 19)