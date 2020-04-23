Horoscope: April 23, 2020

Print Article

A baby born today has a Sun in Taurus and a Moon in Taurus.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Thursday, April 23, 2020:

Your career goes in a different direction, and you go with it. Talented you makes a success out of this easily. A prestigious organization is helpful with your self-image. You balance your money. If single, you experience a new attraction to an exciting acquaintance. Take it slow to remain in your comfort zone. If attached, you are like two peas in a pod and are lucky to have one another. CANCER is as security-minded as you.

The Stars Show the Kind of Day You’ll Have: 5-Dynamic; 4-Positive; 3-Average; 2-So-so; 1-Difficult

ARIES (March 21-April 19)