Horoscope: April 24, 2020

A baby born today has a Sun and Moon in Taurus.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Friday, April 24, 2020:

Nurturing and protective you makes sure all your loved ones are healthy. You spend this year being creative or enjoying solitary hobbies such as music or art. You ensure finances are stable. If single, you especially enjoy exchanging messages with a new prospect who has suddenly caught your eye. If attached, resist the temptation to give direction all the time. You married an independent person who gives you a lot of happiness. CAPRICORN speaks their mind.

The Stars Show the Kind of Day You’ll Have: 5-Dynamic; 4-Positive; 3-Average; 2-So-so; 1-Difficult

ARIES (March 21-April 19)