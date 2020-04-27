Horoscope: April 27, 2020

Print Article

A baby born today has a Sun in Taurus and a Moon in Gemini until 1:28 p.m., when the Moon enters Cancer.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Monday, April 27, 2020:

Dedicated you accomplish a miracle this year as you develop a project behind the scenes. You are to be commended. You are emotionally very tied to your work and must remember to laugh occasionally. If single, you ardently pursue those you admire. But you become disenchanted easily and lose interest. If attached, you demand so much private time, it is wondrous you are attached at all. SCORPIO gives you the most space.

The Stars Show the Kind of Day You’ll Have: 5-Dynamic; 4-Positive; 3-Average; 2-So-so; 1-Difficult

ARIES (March 21-April 19)