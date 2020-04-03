Horoscope: April 3, 2020

Print Article

A baby born today has a Sun in Aries and a Moon in Leo.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Friday, April 3, 2020:

Because you are a pioneer, uncharted territory beckons to you, and this year, brings many opportunities to explore the new. Maintaining health and fitness is at the forefront of your life. Remain vigilant and well-informed. Do not allow others to influence your financial decisions. Heed your own better judgement first. If single, you meet someone who seriously stirs your heart and you need to declare your love. If attached, expect deeper intimacy and great happiness. SAGITTARIUS makes your heart pound.

The Stars Show the Kind of Day You’ll Have: 5-Dynamic; 4-Positive; 3-Average; 2-So-so; 1-Difficult

ARIES (March 21-April 19)