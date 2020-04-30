Horoscope: April 30, 2020

Print Article

A baby born today has a Sun in Taurus and a Moon in Leo.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Thursday, April 30, 2020:

You will be respected by those who work under you ad achieve greatness this year. Professional and protective, you help and save a child. Do not overindulge in food and drink. If single, be careful of giving up your power. If attached, you wish to be cared for and left alone. It is a time to be flexible. You make more of an effort and romantic bliss is ensured. LEO loves tons of affection.

The Stars Show the Kind of Day You’ll Have: 5-Dynamic; 4-Positive; 3-Average; 2-So-so; 1-Difficult

ARIES (March 21-April 19)