Horoscope: April 5, 2020

A baby born today has a Sun in Aries and a Moon in Virgo.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Sunday, April 5, 2020:

This year, you communicate exceptioally well, winning over the hearts and minds of others with your eloquence. You accomplish a long-held dream. A co-worker will have a personal situation that impacts your daily schedule. Be flexible and adapt to changes, as you are so good at doing. If single, there will be a change of status regarding a liason. It might get serious. If attached, you have genuinely good furtune regarding romantic bliss. CAPRICORN is your greatest cheerleader.

The Stars Show the Kind of Day You’ll Have: 5-Dynamic; 4-Positive; 3-Average; 2-So-so; 1-Difficult

ARIES (March 21-April 19)