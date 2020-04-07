Horoscope: April 7, 2020

Print Article

A baby born today has a Sun in Aries and a Moon in Libra.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Tuesday, April 7, 2020:

Life is very precious, and this year you value it more than ever. You will feel more introspective. At work your presentation draws stellar support and admiration, and you move forward with a raise. Splendid financial opportunities will begin to manifest. If single, be receptive to a void; you might be unattached for some time. Future happiness is to come. If attached, romantic bliss is promising, but you need to be more patient with your partner. GEMINI worries too much.

The Stars Show the Kind of Day You’ll Have: 5-Dynamic; 4-Positive; 3-Average; 2-So-so; 1-Difficult

ARIES (March 21-April 19)