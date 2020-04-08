Horoscope: April 8, 2020

Print Article

A baby born today has a Sun in Aries and a Moon in Libra until 4:17 p.m., when the Moon enters Scorpio.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Wednesday, April 8, 2020:

Dignified and optimistic, you are a sight to behold this year. You are one of the fortunate ones who do well. The end of the year you will settle all debts and money is returned to you. If single, marital bliss is available to you. If attached, a desire for stability and commitment prevails. It has kept you together through thick and thin. You two really love each other. ARIES likes to kiss.

The Stars Show the Kind of Day You’ll Have: 5-Dynamic; 4-Positive; 3-Average; 2-So-so; 1-Difficult

ARIES (March 21-April 19)