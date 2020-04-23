Reagor, Gladney selected in first round of NFL draft

Print Article

For the first time since 1939, two Horned Frogs were selected in the first round of the NFL draft Thursday night.

Receiver Jalen Reagor was selected 21st overall by the Philadelphia Eagles, and cornerback Jeff Gladney was picked 31st overall by the Minnesota Vikings.

Reagor becomes the highest Horned Frog drafted since running back LaDainian Tomlinson was picked fifth overall in 2001. He is also only the second TCU receiver ever drafted in the first round (Josh Doctson, 2016).

What makes Reagor such a steal for the Eagles is his speed and playmaking ability. Though he ran just a 4.47 at the combine, his 42.0-inch vertical leap and 138.0-inch broad jump give a glimpse at his explosive nature. This was only solidified a few weeks later when he ran a 40-yard dash clocked at 4.28 and 4.22 by scouts at his virtual pro day.

Reagor will fill a much-needed hole at wide receiver for an Eagles team that struggled mightily in that area in 2019. In his three years in the purple and white, the receiver totaled 148 receptions, 2248 receiving yards and 22 receiving touchdowns, which all rank in the top six all-time in TCU football history.

Jalen Reagor (1) makes a cut for TCU against SMU in 2019. Photo by Cristian ArguetaSoto

What’s more, Reagor possesses the explosiveness to be a threat in the return game as well. A member of the 2019 All-Big 12 second team as a punt and kick returner, the junior finished second in the country with 312 punt return yards to go with two scores.

On the defensive side, Gladney joins Jason Verrett (2014) and Jim Shofner (1958) as the only TCU defensive backs to be selected in the first round.

Like Reagor, Gladney possesses electric speed (4.48 at the combine) that allowed him to go toe-to-toe with the likes of Oklahoma’s CeeDee Lamb (selected 17th overall by Dallas) in the Big 12.

Jeff Gladney (12) makes a strong tackle against Kansas State in 2018 at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Photo by Cristian ArguetaSoto

Gladney collected 106 tackles, five interceptions and 43 passes defended as a four-year starter at TCU. His senior campaign proved him to be one of the country’s top cover corners, leading the Big 12 with 14 pass breakups and earning a spot on the All-Big 12 first team.

Minnesota was expected to take a defensive back with three of the four they’ve picked in the first two rounds since 2013 have changed teams. Gladney provides them with a physical corner who should see the field quite a bit in 2020.

After etching themselves among the greatest to ever play at Amon G. Carter Stadium, it’s no surprise that Jalen Reagor and Jeff Gladney have new homes in the NFL. Behind the quickness and knack for making plays they both possess, Frog fans could look forward to seeing them making plays on Sundays for years to come.