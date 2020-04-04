Student living on campus tests positive for COVID-19

Print Article

A TCU student living in an apartment on campus has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a statement posted on TCU’s website.

The student has been in self-quarantine since the test was submitted on March 19. The student has been symptom-free for a week, as of Thursday.

TCU learned about the results of the test Wednesday, the same day the university sent a campus-wide email saying a Turner Construction employee who was working on the Amon G. Carter stadium tested positive for the virus.

The employee was last on-site on March 24 and had limited exposure to campus, so the individual’s general risk to the TCU community was deemed “low.”

The student’s apartment and common areas will be sanitized, and social and residential groups who have interacted with the student in the past two to three weeks will be notified, according to the statement.

A little less than 300 students are living on campus, Craig Allen, the director of Housing & Residence Life, said in an email.

To date, there have been 138 positive cases of COVID-19 in Fort Worth, according to the Tarrant County website. Eight people have recovered, and three people have died due to the disease.

TCU will post additional confirmed positive test results that are reported to the university and have a direct impact on campus on the Stay Informed & Connected page.

Editor’s Note: This story will be updated as more information is made available to TCU 360.